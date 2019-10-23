Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 10-23-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure dominates our weather through Thursday. Expect plenty of sunshine with dry weather. An area of low pressure will move to our northwest Saturday into Sunday Stalling a cold front over our area. We’ll see more clouds with some scattered showers possible. Another cold front stalls over the area Monday keeping clouds and a chance for showers.
Today will be sunny, highs 73-76.
Tonight will be clear and cool, lows 49-60.
Thursday will be sunny and warmer, highs 77-80.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low 60s.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.
Sunday will mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.
The tropics are quiet except for one area of showers and storms over the Yucatan Peninsula. This area will move to the west and emerge in the Bay of Campeche Thursday.There is a 30% chance for tropical development as this area moves to the north-northeast.
