Excitement, concern for new eco-friendly hotel proposal on Bay Point Island

BAY POINT ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A new resort calling itself “environmentally friendly” wants to come to the Lowcountry. But some activists and lawmakers are worried about the proposed location.
The developer trying to build the resort in the Lowcountry is trying to build under pre-existing zoning laws, rather than go through a rezoning process. That means there's a chance it would never go in front of the county before starting the building process.
Some residents are worried they won't have an opportunity to voice their opinions on the development.
In 2016, a developer named “Six Senses Hotels and Resorts” decided they would like to build an eco-friendly resort on Bay Pointe Island. After two hurricanes, Hilton Head town leaders decided against it, but now the developer is back and moving forward with the project.
The director of Coastal Conservation League, Ricky Parker, says their purpose is a good idea.
“We need more developers that are implementing these eco-friendly policies and sustainability ethos,” Parker said.
But has one big problem with the plan: the location.
“Bay Point Island is highly erosional. The sand on the beach shift constantly,” Parker said.
She says by now the Lowcountry knows the struggles that come with developing barrier islands
“This is not really a wise place for development. You can see the struggles that we are having on places like Hilton Head, where they have spent over $16 million on renourishment just to keep what is already been developed on our shore.”
Beaufort County councilman Brian Flewelling says the idea of an eco-friendly resort itself is a good idea.
“I’m really excited about this because Beaufort County has known for a long time that we are a unique place in our place in the ecosystem of the entire East Coast,” Flewelling said.
But agrees that there could be better locations in Beaufort County.
“Developments, like what I understand Six Senses wants to build on Bay Point, would be a really good fit in other places around the county. Daufuskie is a perfect example of that ocean front barrier island,” Flewelling said.
The two also mentioned the islands recreational and ecological importance.
“But it’s also a good cultural resource. The fishing community really utilizes Bay Point Island as someplace they can post up and fish in what’s called the Bay Point hole.”
Despite these reservations, the resort can move forward with its plans since it is not asking the county to change any zoning laws at the moment.
Parker just hopes the island can stay as is.
“It really is just a type of place that we want to keep on develop so that we can have the special places that our wildlife call home,” Parker said.
