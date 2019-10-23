Garden City Police hunt for stolen car with 3-month-old

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) -Garden City Police are on the hunt for a greenish-silver 2011 Honda CRV that was stolen on Wednesday morning with a 3-month-old child inside.
The car was stolen from the Plantation Townhome Apartments in Garden City. The child is reported to have been secured in a safety seat.
The car has a Georgia tag that reads RNL052. Police describe the suspect as a black male wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.
The car was last seen heading southbound on Highway 21.
Please call 911 immediately if you the vehicle.
