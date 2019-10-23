J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care rolls out new mobile unit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More healthcare options are coming to those living in Savannah.
J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care is rolling out its new mobile unit. The healthcare provider says the new truck will be able to bring affordable healthcare to all, including the underserved and the homeless.
The unit will be making its debut on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Stand Down for Homelessness event that’s being held at the Salvation Army on Bee Road.
WTOC was able to get a sneak peek at what this mobile unit looks like. On the outside, it looks like a vehicle that you would pass by every day on the road, but inside, it looks like a medical exam room.
Those with J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care say the unit is designed to take the doctor’s office to those who can’t make it to the actual facility. The unit will be able to help those needing general primary medical care, pediatric exams, preventative care, HIV testing, and other services.
The provider says the main goal is to help those who are homeless and do not have regular access to healthcare, but even if you have insurance or a family doctor, you'll be able to use them too.
Wednesday’s Stand Down for Homelessness event at the Salvation Army at 3000 Bee Road is happening from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.