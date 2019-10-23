Possible threat being investigated at May River High; school on lockdown

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - May River High School was placed on lockdown while a possible threat was investigated, according to the Beaufort County School District.
The Bluffton Police Department confirmed that there is not an active-shooter situation. Someone claimed to have seen a student with a weapon and reported it to the school resource officer.
Police searched the building and did not find anything.
According to the district, the lockdown is being lifted one classroom at a time. Students will go to their fourth-period class, where roll is being taken. Students will then be dismissed.
