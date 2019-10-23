Pride Festival & Parade, SSU Homecoming Parade to impact dowtown traffic, bus routes this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Pride Festival and Parade and Savannah State’s Homecoming Parade will impact downtown traffic and bus routes this weekend.
According to Chatham Area Transit, the impacts from the Pride Festival and Parade will be on the evening of Friday, Oct. 25, and throughout the day on Saturday, Oct. 26. Friday’s impacts are expected to start around 6 p.m. when Congress Street will be closed from Montgomery to Whitaker streets for the parade. Some route impacts will continue until midnight.
Impacts from the festival on Saturday are expected from about 10 a.m. to midnight.
Specific CAT bus route information for the Pride Festival and Parade can be found here.
And, Savannah State University’s Homecoming Parade is expected to impact traffic and cause several bus detours from 9 a.m. to around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. CAT says the detours will result in stops along some routes being missed. The downtown dot shuttle will not begin operations until after the parade.
Specific CAT route information for the 2019 SSU Homecoming Parade can be found here.
Please continue to check catchacat.org for service updates.
