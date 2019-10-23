Top Teacher: Lynn Reeves

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Lynn Reeves has a way with children and likes to get them involved in the classroom.
“They are excited all the time, to learn, all the time, whether you want them to be or not. They still are excited all the time,” Reeves said.
Reeves teaches first grade at Bulloch Academy in Statesboro and has been teaching for 22 years.
“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher, I’ve always loved children, then the older I got I thought this could be a good profession but I love seeing children learn, seeing them get excited about learning and thinking about ways to do that,” Reeves said.
Reeves says before the children can learn anything they have to feel something.
“What’s the one thing you want your students to know the most? That their teacher loves them. And cares. If they know that I love them, I will go get all the more out of them. They know the expectations are high but they know that I will be here for them, and care about them and in turn care about us and want to please us. That’s half the battle,” Reeves said.
Reeves says she enjoys teaching at a school where she gets to see them from Kindergarten until graduation.
“It’s just fun seeing them. Nothing is ever the same, there is always something different happening in the classroom. There is never a day when I get up and say I really dont want to go to work. I think that’s when you know you have chosen the right profession,” said Reeves.
To nominate a WTOC Top Teacher, please click here.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.