Tree climbing competition coming to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tree climbers from across the world will descend on Savannah this weekend.
For the first time, the city is set to host the North American Open Masters (NAOM) Tree Climbing Competition.
Organizers spent the day preparing Daffin and Forsyth parks for 40 competitors, which include two from Savannah.
“Probably about 90 percent of the climbers that will be here on-site will be certified arborists,” explained Chris Coates, NAOM organizer. “These competitions are a way for us to measure our skills against one another.”
Climbers will showcase their skills and knowledge in tree-climbing techniques through various timed events.
The top five competitors will compete in the Masters Challenge on Sunday.
“Being able to climb them, being able to touch these trees, it helps us better connect with them,” Coates said. “We are learning how to climb better and do our job better.”
The competition lasts Friday through Sunday. It is free and open to the public.
Friday at Daffin Park
- 12-5 p.m. Preliminary events
Friday at Forsyth Park
- 7-9 p.m. Nighttime Open Ascent with DJ, black lights, fog machine and food
Saturday at Daffin Park
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Preliminaries continue, “Fun climb” for kids
- 11 a.m. Savannah Tree Foundation giving out free trees
- 1 p.m. Savannah Tree Foundation tree planting demonstration
Sunday at Forsyth Park
- 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Masters Challenge, awards ceremony follows
