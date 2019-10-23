United Way of the Coastal Empire half way to annual fundraising goal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - United Way of the Coastal Empire said its almost halfway to meeting its annual fundraising goal.
Now, they're asking you to help put them over the top.
Savannah Market President of Synovus and campaign chair Ken Rabitsch announced nearly $4 million has been raised. That's 48 percent of their goal of $8,150,000.
Rabitsch said the campaign is about so much more than just meeting a goal.
"That's a very ambitious goal, but really the needs are much greater than the goal that we actually set for ourselves. Our community just has a lot of people in need and really there's never enough money to cover all the worthy causes that we need to fund through the United Way,” Rabitsch said.
You have less than one month to donate to the campaign. The final total will be announced at United Way's Victory Celebration on Nov. 21.
