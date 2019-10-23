Wednesday: Gorgeous fall weather is back!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The sky has cleared and temperatures are much cooler than the same time yesterday morning. Temps are in the upper 40s and lower 50s in most areas; a little milder at the beach.
The forecast remains mostly sunny and dry through the morning commute, in fact, the entire day.
The temperature warms to near 70°, or so, at noon and peaks in the low to mid-70s this afternoon with plentiful sunshine. The forecast is great for evening plans; cool, mostly sunny and dry.
Temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 40s and lower 50s Thursday morning with continued sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s Thursday afternoon.
Clouds, and eventually rain, build back in Friday into this weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.