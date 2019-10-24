Bryan County school board to decide on name for new elementary school

BRYAN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Board of Education will decide on a name for a new elementary school coming to the area.
The elementary school will house nearly 1,200 new students off Warren Hill Road in South Bryan County. The school will offer Pre-K through 5th grade.
Bryan County continues to grow rapidly, especially with new infrastructure coming to the area and attracting more families. School board members say student population has grown by 11-percent.
The new school will be close to Richmond Hill Middle School, which will allow a smooth transition for elementary school students as well.
Thursday’s board of education meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. WTOC will be there to bring you updates.
