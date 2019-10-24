Burton Fire helps find body of a 5-year-old girl in Richland landfill

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - After two months of searching for five-year-old Neveah Adams’ body, search teams were able to locate her body in a Richland landfill.
We’re now finding out that it was a Burton Firefighter who was a key figure, in the discovery.
Burton Fire answered the call when police in Sumter, South Carolina reached out to fire and law enforcement agencies around the state asking for help in the search for five-year-old Nevaeh Adams’ body.
14 first responders from Burton were sent to aid in the search to find the remains of Adams, who police believe was stabbed by 28-year-old Daunte Johnson around the same time he killed her mother.
In the search, the 14 Burton responders spent 15 days and a total of 189 man hours helping out with the search. In the end, it was a Burton firefighter who was instrumental in finding the remains.
Firefighter Charles Wilson helped in the search and says the local crew would leave the Burton area around 3:30 in the morning, and work to dig through the piles until the department of transportation said their shift had to end. He says their job is difficult, but this case was especially hard as they were looking for a child.
“It’s very tragic," Wilson said. "And unfortunately a lot of the time in our job, and all emergency services, EMS, fire, law enforcement. I think everybody. The stuff that you see sometimes is, it’s very tragic and sad and it can weigh for you. This situation is especially tragic, you know mother and her child, but, the fact of knowing that at least her family doesn’t have to spend the next 20 years holding out some hope. Thinking ‘she might be out there,’ at least they have the closure of knowing without a doubt what happened.”
Nevaeh went missing in August, around the same time her mother’s body was found. After finding the remains, DNA evidence confirmed it was the five-year-old. Police have already charged Johnson with the murder of both Neveah and her mother.
