Burton Fire helps find body of a 5-year-old girl in Richland landfill

“It’s very tragic," Wilson said. "And unfortunately a lot of the time in our job, and all emergency services, EMS, fire, law enforcement. I think everybody. The stuff that you see sometimes is, it’s very tragic and sad and it can weigh for you. This situation is especially tragic, you know mother and her child, but, the fact of knowing that at least her family doesn’t have to spend the next 20 years holding out some hope. Thinking ‘she might be out there,’ at least they have the closure of knowing without a doubt what happened.”