Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 10-24-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure in control today. Low pressure may become tropical in the Gulf of Mexico and move towards the Gulf coast Friday and Saturday. A cold front will push in from the west at pull the moisture northward. The bulk of the moisture stays well to our west. A warm front will linger over the area Sunday. The cold front will move in Monday and stall into Tuesday.
Today will see a mix of sun and clouds, highs 77-79.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, lows 61-67.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs 80-83.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with 40% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 70s.
The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of showers and storms(Invest 97L) in the Bay of Campeche. There is a 50% chance for tropical development before it interacts and merges with a cold front late Friday and Saturday.
