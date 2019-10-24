Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 79-year-old man

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a missing 79-year-old man.
John Walls was reported as an overdue motorist on Wednesday at 3:25 p.m. As of Thursday morning, he had still not returned home.
Walls is 5-foot-7 and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen at his home in Clyo.
He is driving a 2017 Blue Kia Soul with a handicapped tag #WWY125.
Walls was wearing a plaid shirt and pajama pants. According to the sheriff’s office, he has never been diagnosed with memory or cognitive issues, but he is known to be forgetful.
Anyone who has seen or may have information, please call 912-754-3449.
