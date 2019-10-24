Hilton Head mayor reflects on D.C. trip, meeting President Trump

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - An Oct. 16 trip to Washington D.C. allowed the mayor of Hilton Head Island and his daughter to attend a reception at the most famous house in America.
The White House reception was held to celebrate the arrival of the Italian president before he met with President Donald Trump. Hilton Head Mayor John McCann was invited in honor of the town’s sister relationship with the Italian city of Verona. The mayor said the reception held American Champagne and Italian Wine and allowed guests to meet both heads of states.
“I spent time talking to the president of the United States. I invited the president here to play golf at Harbour Town. I sent a letter to the president confirming that. He’s gonna give that some thought. The president asked how we were doing in Hilton Head I said we were doing fine," McCann said.
He said one of the big advantages of attending the reception is the town’s chance to prove how invested they are in doing business with Italy.
“But people think this was the right move between us and Italy, it showed were interested in a cultural exchange between the two countries," McCann said.
