Louisiana sheriff’s deputy, school teacher wife arrested on child porn charges

“It is a sad day for us, for all law enforcement officers, when you arrest one of your own,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Wednesday. “We at the LPSO work hard every day to retain the trust placed in us by our citizens. I understand this was a veteran law enforcement officer, one who had dedicated a lot of time and effort into this community, but as I have said in the past, no one is above the law. This type of alleged behavior will not be tolerated by me or anyone at the LPSO. I do not condone these alleged acts. I am disappointed. I have always considered Denny a friend and a family member. The Attorney General’s Office is leading this investigation. We are assisting and offering to cooperate in any way we can.”