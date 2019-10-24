Massie Heritage Center’s new exhibit highlights American Indians

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Massie Heritage Center gave a special preview of a new exhibit to Savannah-Chatham County school leaders.
The American Indians of the Southeast Coast exhibit features hands-on activities and historical facts over about 20,000 years. The Curator at the center hopes people learn about how the American Indian populations evolved over time and the impact European settlement had on their culture.
The program is tailored around the public school curriculum but will be open to anyone.
“We really wanted to enhance this exhibit to really highlight those standards that are being taught at the 3rd-grade and 8th-grade level, but we wanted to do it in a way so that the general public could enjoy it as well,” said Massie Heritage Center’s Curator, Steven Smith.
Students will be able to make pots, replica huts, and play American Indian Games. The exhibit opens to the public on Nov. 23.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.