Netflix announces it will crack down on password sharing in the future

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Netflix is looking to crack down on sharing account passwords in the future.
Netflix currently limits the number of devices that can stream from one account and users can currently share accounts to some extent but are required to limit to one household by setting up individual profiles. Greg Peters, Netflix’s product chief, says the company is aware users currently share their information.
The streaming service announced the plans to crack down on password sharing, however, during their quarterly earnings call.
