Rincon farm a hot spot for fall activities

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Over nearly a decade of Halloweens, Madrac Farms in Rincon has become a hot spot for fall activities.
Owner Melissa and husband Guerry Reagan sought out the perfect pumpkin to battle our infamous heat and humidity. The breed they grow, the Bulldog Pumpkin, was developed at the University of Georgia and grown right on the Reagan’s property.
The specific type of pumpkin is a cross between an Atlantic Pumpkin and a South American Squash; yielding more a salmon or pink-orange hue to the gourd. This variety is also resistant to several local insects. The farm also ships in other varieties of pumpkins to ensure you get what you're looking for.
For an entry fee, you can enjoy traditional fall fun - a corn maze, corn pit for the kids, hayride and more, including a weekly haunted corn maze. Entry tickets can be purchased at the farm; pumpkins are sold by weight.
There are ticket discounts for military veterans and first respondents. The farm is located at 580 Ralph Rahn Rd.
