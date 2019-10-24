Savannah Weekend: Film festival, Shalom Y’all, and Savannah Pride

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hollywood A-listers to a first-time parade in the heart of downtown Savannah, this weekend has a little bit of everything!
Kick things off Friday night with the 2019 Savannah Pride Festival.
The first night of the festival will be held in Ellis Square with live music, drinks and the inaugural Savannah Pride Parade and Costume Contest. The parade starts on River Street and ends in Ellis Square. Everyone is welcome to attend the celebrations.
On Saturday, the red carpet will be out on Broughton Street as the 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival officially begins! There will be dozens of screenings over a seven-day period, and several big names from Hollywood will be in the hostess city.
Also, on Saturday, join the Savannah Philharmonic for a free family event celebrating our community. Enjoy live performances from the philharmonic and other local groups. Magic Marc will do a magic show and Leopold’s will serve free ice cream. Philharmonic in the Streetz is from 1-4 p.m. at Savannah Classical Academy.
Lastly, join Congregation Mickve Israel for the Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival on Sunday! Thousands will flock to Monterey Square to enjoy a taste of ethnic Jewish cuisine and plenty of family entertainment. You can sample everything from deli sandwiches to latkes to matzo ball soup. The festival is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
