Thursday: Chilly morning, Mild Afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under just a few clouds, temperatures are in the upper 40s and lower 50s this morning. It’s chilly enough for a jacket this morning, but you’ll be shedding the layer through the day.
The temperature is forecast to be in the lower 70s by noon and peak in the mid and upper 70s during the middle of the afternoon under a continued mix of sun and clouds.
The forecast remains mostly dry today, but a sprinkle, or two, can’t be ruled out. More clouds filter in Friday ahead of the next storm system; wet weather is possible this weekend.
The greatest chance of rain is Sunday and Monday ahead of the next cold front that sweeps through Wednesday.
Have a great day,
Cutter
