Two Savannah residents displaced after kitchen fire

October 23, 2019 at 11:39 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 11:39 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire Rescue reports two people have been displaced from their Atlantic Avenue home after a fire started in their kitchen.

It happened just before 10:00 on Wednesday night. Rescue 1 was the first crew on the scene. They found a kitchen fire on the ground level of a two-unit apartment house.

They quickly extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading from the kitchen. Power was cut to the building and the residents in the upstairs and downstairs apartments were displaced. No one was injured.

