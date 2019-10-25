Burton woman found guilty of murdering disabled neighbor

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A Burton woman was found guilty on Thursday for her role in the killing of a disabled neighbor who was killed shortly after filling her prescriptions for pain medication.
Courtney Brock, 25, was found guilty for the murder of Teresa Seigler, 56, in Dec. 2016. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
“Teresa had chronic pain and a number of prescriptions,” said Hunter Swanson of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, who prosecuted the case. “Beyond these drugs, about the only other thing she had to her name was a generous heart. Even though she had her own troubles and was of modest means, she was known for helping out neighbors who were struggling to pay bills or buy groceries.”
Siegler also lived by herself.
“We just kind of looked after each other,” said Bobby Stepp, neighbor.
According to her neighbors, she was a sweet woman, but couldn’t do many things around the house.
“She didn’t get a lot of company so I think she appreciated the fact that she had somebody close by that could help her,” said Stepp.
And she always helped those who helped her
“She would bring food over, knock on my door with a plate of food. Like she had overcooked or whatever. But I knew what her, she was just repaying me for what I’ve been doing,” said Stepp.
But one night, someone took advantage of her kindness and her disabilities. Court documents show three people, believed to have befriended her, walked into her house and killed her. Burning the house down after they were done.
“They planned this and they carried it out and it was a horrible thing,” said Stepp.
Brock is the second defendant to be convicted of Seigler’s murder. In April, a separate trial was held for Brian Walls, 38, who was also found guilty.
Brock and Wells were arrested two days after Seigler’s death. At the time of their arrest, they had Seigler’s bank card and bottles of her prescription medicine in their possession.
A third person, John Priester, 27, has been charged with murder and second-degree arson in connection to Seigler’s death. His trial was scheduled for Sept. but had to be rescheduled due to Hurricane Dorian. It is now expected to be in 2020.
“I mean I, as sweet as she was, she did not deserve the horror that she went through,” said Stepp.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.