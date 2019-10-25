Chatham Co. presents projects SPLOST has funded to show importance of penny tax

“If you dislike a project in a municipality, and you vote ‘no,’ you have voted to have no SPLOST in any city or Chatham County. If you vote ‘yes,’ everyone gets it if it passes. But I think that’s important to say because some have it in their mind, and we’ve had these questions, well, I’m not going to vote for this city’s projects. And I said, well when you do that, the park we’re planning near your community won’t be built,” said Smith.