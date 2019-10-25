Chatham Co. presents projects SPLOST has funded to show importance of penny tax

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In an effort to highlight just how integral Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax is, Chatham County staff presented commissioners with an overview of some of the major projects SPLOST dollars have funded over the years.
It’s a big decision that voters in Chatham County will make in less than two weeks, whether or not to approve a penny tax that is anticipated to generate hundreds of millions over the SPLOST 7 cycle. The money will go toward capital and infrastructure projects throughout the county.
SPLOST cycles go all the way back to the mid-1980′s in Chatham County. The first focused solely on major road projects like the Chatham, Pooler, Truman and Jimmy DeLoach Parkways. Since then, the lists of capital and infrastructure projects have diversified to include anything from public venues like the Trade Center to drainage.
County projects on the next cycle would include an expansion of the judicial complex, Quacco Road widening and more than 30-million in recreation facilities and parks.
County staff went over those with commission, all while reminding commissioners where a good portion of SPLOST dollars come from.
“Over 40 percent of the dollars that are paid, placed in SPLOST are paid by visitors versus property taxes," said Lee Smith, Chatham County Manager. "So that’s a great opportunity.”
And the County Manager also addressed some common misconceptions that they hear from residents when SPLOST referendums are on the ballot.
“If you dislike a project in a municipality, and you vote ‘no,’ you have voted to have no SPLOST in any city or Chatham County. If you vote ‘yes,’ everyone gets it if it passes. But I think that’s important to say because some have it in their mind, and we’ve had these questions, well, I’m not going to vote for this city’s projects. And I said, well when you do that, the park we’re planning near your community won’t be built,” said Smith.
Chatham County Commission Chairman Al Scott added later in the presentation that SPLOST 7 wouldn’t be a new tax, rather a continuation of the existing penny tax that’s been around for more than three decades.
