Court records show 3-year-old Kamille died from asphyxiation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Toddler Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was killed by asphyxiation. That is according to a discussion between prosecutors and Judge Clyde Jones during the first court appearance for suspects Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown.
Brown and Stallworth are both charged with capital murder.
They were both in court Friday morning on the charge.
Investigators say 3-year-old Kamille was kidnapped from a birthday party on Saturday, October 12 at Tom Brown Village.
