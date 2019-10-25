Investiture Ceremony held for GSU President

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University’s president has been on the job since April. But Friday, he and the university officially celebrated his arrival.
The investiture ceremony drew education leaders from across Georgia. Dr. Kyle Marrero talked about his career in education so far, much of it in music, and how he feels he’s the right person to lead this current Georgia Southern as it still navigates the waters of consolidation and growing it for the future.
Marrero became the 14th president for the university, but also the first one to take the helm of a combined university that extends from Statesboro to Savannah to Hinesville. Student leaders spoke about what they feel he brings to the university.
Community and economic leaders were on hand to hear speakers talk about Marrero’s drive to bring campuses and communities together to grow a region. He talked about the challenges of consolidation but also the opportunities it brings to the university and the region.
“I continue to be amazed at the quality of people, the communities, and the sheer breadth of opportunities Georgia Southern has to offer and the future potential for us all,” said Marrero.
Dr. Marrero also talked about his strategic plan to grow Georgia Southern and market the university to generations to come.
The mayors of Hinesville, Savannah, and Statesboro attended. Two of the highlights were the national anthem from Dr. Jane Marrero, and the music of the chorus, the symphony and the marching band.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.