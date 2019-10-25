Local animal shelter in need of volunteers

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Calling all dog and cat lovers, McIntosh County Animal Services is looking for volunteers.
Right now, the shelter has only five volunteers for almost 50 animals. The director says the shortage comes with various challenges, the biggest being a lack of one-on-one time with the dogs and cats.
Marianna Hagan says most animals come to the shelter shy or scared, but a volunteer’s time can change that.
“They’re not bad," said Hagan. "They’re just not socialized, and the more different people and different experiences we can give them, the easier it is to adopt them because they get more comfortable.”
If you’re interested in volunteering, call McIntosh County Animal Services at 912.437.4242.
