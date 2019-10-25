Former employee sentenced to prison for setting fire at Gryphon Tea Room

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man and former restaurant employee has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for setting fires in a historic Savannah restaurant.
A federal jury convicted 31-year-old Chase Davis in October 2019 of arson for a fire at the Gryphon Tea Room. The incident occurred in May.
Prosecutors presented evidence showing he broke into the business and set six fires while he was an employee. The fires self-extinguished, and the property damage caused to the restaurant has since been restored.
Gryphon shares space with The Arts Café and The Scottish Rite Temple and is closely connected with numerous historic residential structures and St. John’s Episcopal Church. It is housed in an adapted early 20th century apothecary constructed between 1913 and 1926.
Davis also will be required to serve a period of supervised release after completion of his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
This case was investigated by the ATF and the Savannah Police Department and was prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joshua Bearden and Jenna Solari.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.