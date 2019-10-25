Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to car chase on 204 at I-95

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Georgia State Patrol, responded to a car chase that ended at 204 and I-95 Friday afternoon.
The chase started in Bryan County with the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office in pursuit. Once they crossed the county line, Georgia State Patrol Troopers took over.
The chase lasted for about 10 minutes and ended with a pit maneuver.
Daniel Flynn was arrested for felony fleeing to elude and other traffic violations.
We are working to find out why the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office began their pursuit of Flynn.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.