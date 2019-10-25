Savannah Fire Rescue breaks ground on Highlands Fire Station

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday, Savannah Fire Rescue officially broke ground on their new $3 million fire station.
Right now and for the past 10 plus years, the city of Savannah firefighters have been operating out of trailers. Now, it’s time for an upgrade.
A pile of dirt is the start to a brand new brick and mortar fire station in the Highlands. $3 million of SPLOST 6 money is funding the project set to be completed at the end of 2020.
They are using a building template they’ve used before. It’ll look exactly like Sweetwater Station 15.
The new facility will have three apparatus bays, offices, and restrooms with showers, sleeping quarters and common areas. Once complete, the actual building will be the only change.
“As far as the station, yeah it will look a whole lot different, but as far as the services we provide it’ll still be the same quality services that people have come to expect and we continue to provide,” said Cpt. Michael Metivier, Savannah Fire Department.
Savannah Fire Rescue will still run the same numbers of crews out of Station 14. The building can withhold major weather events.
So first responders will be able to stay there instead of evacuating like they did with the trailers. Highlands residents have been asking for it and now they’ll get their wish. The project will take about a year to finish.
