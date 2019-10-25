Tracking rain for parades, pumpkin patches, fairs, and homecomings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some darker clouds out there this afternoon and some sprinkles/spritzes of rain. So far they’ve been light and limited and we could see more for the afternoon commute lasting through about 9pm. We managed to make it up t 83° with a feels like temperature of 86° this afternoon despite some of the thicker clouds.
We should be mostly quiet later this evening and overnight with upper 60s still at midnight.
Daybreak Saturday 67 clouds around and we should start mostly dry with rain chances creeping up by 10am to 40% chance of showers in the afternoon and evening with heavier rain later in the day. It’ll still be warm as this rain is tropical in nature associated with Tropical Storm Olga in the Gulf of Mexico. Highs in the low to middle 80s.
Daybreak Sunday 69 and showers still possible especially for the islands, a break in the rain then a trailing cold front should push through all the viewing area from west to east later in the day with a 50% chance of showers and storms. High temperatures still warm near 83°.
The new week starts with more sunshine and a slight chance of showers and warm, still in the 80s then we’re tracking another cold front than may bring some tricks aka rain to Halloween.
*Expect above normal tides through the middle of next week due to the upcoming new moon and perigee.**
Stay Safe! ~JErtle
