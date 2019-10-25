University Police investigate shooting on Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - University Police are investigating a shooting overnight on Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus.
An Eagle Alert was sent out to students at approximately 12:08 a.m. Friday stating that UPD was responding to “gunshots fired at University Crossings.”
School officials say University Police received a report of possible gunshots around midnight in the University Crossing complex. Due to the possibility of an ongoing threat, an Eagle Alert was issued.
Shortly after the original report, officers received a separate report of a gunshot victim at a local hospital. Investigators quickly determined the two reports were related, and that there did not appear to be any further threat on campus.
Georgia Southern says the victim is a student and is currently being treated for his injuries. There’s still no word about a possible suspect, or what the circumstances were leading up to the shooting.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist with the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call University Police.
