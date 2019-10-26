Grab a Bag for Kids raises money to help hundreds of children

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was an exciting afternoon on Friday at the Landings Plantation Club.
Hundreds of ladies packed the ballroom for the annual Grab a Bag for Kids. It’s a silent auction and lunch.
Dawn Baker served as the live auctioneer. There was quite the bidding war over many designer handbags.
The best part, all of the money raised goes to Horizons Savannah, which provides a free 6-week summer learning program for students in kindergrarten through the 12th grades.
“Really what we’re looking to do is help students gain academic skills in reading and math and we also teach swimming so all of our students learn to swim,” said Christy Edwards, Executive Director of Horizons Savannah.
Each year, Horizons welcome more than 300 students to its free program.
