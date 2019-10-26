Savannah musicians celebrate Philharmonic in the Streetz

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Music filled Savannah streets this afternoon.
"Philharmonic in the Streetz," sponsored by Savannah Philharmonic, aims to bring live orchestral music to the community.
There were several performances Saturday, including students from the Savannah Classical Academy.
The academy’s director says the event is a great opportunity for the students to showcase their talents, but also for the community to come and appreciate something they love to do.
“Makes us very proud to have our students here on a Saturday, " said Barry Lollis with Savannah Classical Academy. "Just coming out to do their performances, just because they love doing it.”
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.