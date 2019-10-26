20th Annual Savannah Pride begins with parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Crews at Ellis Square were busy Friday night prepping and setting up for the 20th Annual Savannah Pride Festival.
“We could see anywhere from 20,000 to 30,000 people come through the festival this weekend,” said Dusty Church, Executive Director of Savannah Pride.
This year they are not only celebrating a big year but the first year of the Savannah Pride parade.
The parade got started around 8 p.m. closing down River Street, parts of Bay and Broughton. Some side streets will remain closed Friday night, so if you’re driving stay alert.
“Drink responsibly. Uber, get a hotel room. Don’t drive. This is a great walkable city. This is a great place to spend your time. But if you are going to come down and drink, make sure you’re not only being responsible for yourself but for the other people on the road,” said Church.
The fun continues Saturday in Ellis Square starting at 10 a.m. and going all day and night.
