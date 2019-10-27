CNT highlights drug, gun seizures for Chatham County Commission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The director of Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team shared just how productive his agents have been so far this year with county leaders.
From dozens of guns out of the hands of convicted felons, to millions of dollars worth of drugs off the streets, the report detailed just how productive CNT was over a couple summer months.
The info compiled in CNT Director Everett Ragan’s presentation came from targeted operations over July and August this year, some yielding some impressive results.
At the beginning of that two-month period, Director Ragan shared details of one bust with County Commissioners that required a significant degree of caution, and for good reason.
“He was operating his drug business right next door to a full-time daycare that was taking in kids early in the morning, and wasn’t closing until after 6 o’ clock at night," said Ragan.
The suspected dealer was running a crack cocaine operation out of a store with reinforced doors.
Ragan explained, “We certainly could not to a dynamic entry during the times when the daycare was open, and certainly not put those children in danger.”
Agents waited until the suspect left the business, after the daycare closed, and made the arrest.
They seized drugs and guns in that case.
For the year, CNT seized nearly four million dollars worth of drugs and just shy of 50 guns...about half of those being taken over July and August.
In a separate major bust, Director Ragan noted that a large number of vaping pens seized are exactly like the ones causing serious health issues around the country.
"A lot of the vaping materials that you're buying out of the store are legitimate. But the black market was where they are getting this...these vaping pens were loaded with THC oil. And that's what's causing a lot of the issues that the kids are having."
That raid at the Original Nancy's Seafood on Skidaway Road resulted in the arrest of the owner and three employees.
Ragan said that investigation is still ongoing.
Another milestone Ragan mentioned during the presentation, CNT is recommended for certified status through the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.
They’re the only multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force with that certification in the state.
