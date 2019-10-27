Hollywood takes over Savannah for 2019 SCAD film festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Hollywood took over the Hostess City on Saturday night!
The 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival got underway, with the red carpet out on Broughton Street.
It is the largest university-run film festival in the U.S. 159 films will be shown over the 8 days of the festival, which brings more than 60,000 people to Savannah.
Saturday’s festivities opened with a showing of The Aeronauts.
Actress Danielle Macdonald spoke to us from the red carpet about her time in Savannah.
“I love it I was joking around with my agent like, so you need to make sure my next movie is here,” said MacDonald. “There’s such an incredible vibe to the town, there’s so much life. In the few hours that I was walking around, there was a homecoming parade, there were dogs dressed up in Halloween costumes, I’m a big dog person, there was a big pride parade. Add in a film festival and I was like I’m home, I’m loving it.”
The festival will close with a showing of “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”, a biopic of Mr. Rogers, starring Tom Hanks.
