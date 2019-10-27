Missing: Fall weather!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It really felt more like late summer today than fall with heat index values in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. Temperatures won’t fall too fast this evening, we’ll still be in the upper 60s and lower 70s at midnight. Cooler and drier air will move into our western communities overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s from Statesboro to Vidalia. Meanwhile we’ll be in the mid 60s along I-95.
Monday Tybee Island Tides: -0.6' 2:45AM | 9.3' 8:38AM | -0.5' 3:21PM
Partly cloudy conditions remain with us Monday with highs once again in the lower 80s without much rain activity during the day, but showers could develop late. Scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 80 degrees. Most accumulations will range between 0.5”-1.0”.
There is a slight chance of rain on Halloween, but right now it doesn’t look like weather will cause you can cancel any of your plans! A front finally moves in on Friday, bringing with it a chance for brief showers. Cooler air will flow in behind this front, allowing temperatures to fall into the 50s on Saturday morning followed by highs in the lower 70s Saturday afternoon.
Tropics: Hurricane Pablo is spinning off the coast of Spain with max sustained wind of 80 miles per hour. It is the strongest storm to ever occur in the northeastern Atlantic. Pablo is expected to weaken as it moves north over the next 24 hours. There are no other areas of interest in the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.
