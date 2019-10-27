Savannah State notches big homecoming win

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a dreary day, but that didn’t stop Savannah State from showing out for their homecoming game against old SIAC rival Albany State with more than 8,100 in T.A. Wright Stadium for the game.
The Tigers didn’t disappoint, taking down the Golden Rams 35-19- their first win over Albany State since 1991. Tigers now lead the SIAC East after a media day where they were picked to finish dead last.
“We were picked to finish last. We’re still the last team in the league, according to everybody else,” said Head Coach Shawn Quinn following the win. “I’m happy for the kids. I’m happy for our crowd. We’re 4-0 in the league in first place and two more left to try and go win the East, so, man it’s a lot of fun. That’s a good football team and they’ve been the cream of the crop, so to beat them, man it feels good. I’m going to enjoy tonight. Let’s put it that way.”
With Saturday’s win, SSU football has guaranteed itself the first winning season since 1998.
SSU is now 5-3 on the season, undefeated in conference play and 2-1 at home, riding a two-game winning streak.
Up next for the Tigers, their final home game for the 2019 season, Fort Valley State. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. EST.
