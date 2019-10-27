Savannah State notches big homecoming win

“We were picked to finish last. We’re still the last team in the league, according to everybody else,” said Head Coach Shawn Quinn following the win. “I’m happy for the kids. I’m happy for our crowd. We’re 4-0 in the league in first place and two more left to try and go win the East, so, man it’s a lot of fun. That’s a good football team and they’ve been the cream of the crop, so to beat them, man it feels good. I’m going to enjoy tonight. Let’s put it that way.”