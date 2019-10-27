Savannah State University celebrates homecoming

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The party got underway on Savannah States’s campus on Saturday morning.
The homecoming parade kicked off at 9 am.
We caught up with some alumni who said homecoming is definitely one of the best times of the year.
Many students and alumni couldn’t help but to go back down memory lane.
“It just was nothing like our experience when we went to Savannah State," said Bruce Haynes. “We’ve been here apart of the alumni for 39 years now and it was just nothing like that experience, we come back every year and support the school and it’s nothing like an HBCU,” Haynes said.
Bruce Haynes and his wife along with many other alumni filled the streets as the band and dancers bring in this year’s homecoming celebration.
“Everyone is so friendly like when we go to the games people are always like a big family," Pat and Morgan Curry said. "Once we get into the stadium everyone is acting like they know each other, everyone is cheering so it’s a really good time.”
However many said it’s not just about the celebration.
“It’s important to come back to come to get to meet some of the old friends," Bruce Haynes said. “We made life long friends here, we met here at Savannah State College, we got married here and we’ve been together for 39 years so it’s been great its just been a great experience to come back and relive some of those moments again,” Haynes said.
