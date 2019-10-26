Sunday morning showers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Intermittent showers diminish after midnight before a line of showers and thunderstorms, associated with a front, move in from the west Sunday morning. Western communities will get rain before sunrise and have the best chance of experiencing a thunderstorm.
Sunday Tybee Island Tides: -0.1' 1:55AM | 9.1' 7:47AM | -0.5' 2:29PM
This line will weaken as it advances toward the coast throughout the morning into the early afternoon. Highs will once again reach the lower 80s with drier conditions for the late afternoon and evening.
The front that brings Sunday’s rain will stall offshore Monday with just an isolated chance for afternoon showers. Warm weather continues midweek along with good rain chances Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
A stronger cold front will move in on Halloween, but right now it doesn’t look like it will be enough to cancel trick-or-treating plans. Cooler air filters in on Friday with morning temperatures in the 60s and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Morning lows in the 50s are possible on Saturday morning, November 2nd.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
