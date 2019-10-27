20th annual Savannah Pride festival wraps up

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The party at Savannah Pride Festival will wrap up at 11 on Saturday night, but it’s been going strong since Friday evening.
It’s the 20th year the celebration has been held, but 2019 saw the first ever Pride Parade.
John Morgan was one of the many to attend this year’s festival. He says it was moving to see people open up and share their love with the LGBTQ community.
“They’re like, oh give me a hug, come on, come in," said John Morgan with godglamit.com. "All these great organizations just saying that we’re here, we love you, and have fun.”
Morgan says it’s amazing to see so many different types of people and personalities represented.
