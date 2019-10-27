14th annual Wag o’ween proceeds beneft local pet rescue agencies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Humans hit the streets with their festive four-legged friends for this year’s Wag-o-Ween celebration.
It’s put on by Sarah Portman, who started the event. This was the 14th year they’ve asked you to dress up your pets for a cause.
This year, all the proceeds raised went to local pet rescue agencies.
Emily Hennelly with Nourish says not only is it a great event to get you out of the house on Saturday, but it gets area businesses out in the community as well.
“All of these little areas all have everything for Wag o’ Ween, and it just brings everybody out, you know," said Hennelly. "Like usually when you’re working on Broughton you get caught up in in the store, but it’s nice to see everybody out.”
According to the Humane Society of Greater Savannah, over 100 businesses were out in the area giving out dog treats.
