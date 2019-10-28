Chatham Area Transit Board scraps ridership project with consultant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s back to the drawing board for Chatham Area Transit board members, who this past week voted to part ways with a consulting agency working to re-vamp a bus network that hasn’t changed in decades.
Leaders with Chatham Area Transit called it the most impactful transit project that they had ever done, one that would overhaul CAT’s fixed route bus network.
But with a five to four vote this past Tuesday, that project - a study being conducted by firm Jarrett Walker & Associates - came to an abrupt halt.
“The efforts that we’ve made over the last three or four years with CAT to try to turn this into a much more viable mobility system for the community have just basically been tanked," said Bill Durrence.
Durrence, a Savannah City Councilman and CAT Board Member, was one of the minority who didn’t want to see the contract with the consultant abandoned.
The initiative dubbed 'Let's Go: Designing Better Transit Together,' has been gathering community input and ridership feedback for more than a year.
CAT, like transit systems nation-wide, is facing declining ridership.
The study's goal was to increase ridership by striking a balance between coverage and frequency without costing CAT any more money.
In front of board members Tuesday was a vote to send a directive to the consulting agency to come up with a plan based on a 70-30 coverage model.
Durrence explained, “We were at the stage with the consultant now where we had to give them what kind of percentage we were looking at. And there seemed to be some consensus that a 70-30 model would provide us some of the coverage in some areas where we’d like to maintain it, but still get us more in that ridership mode with a higher frequency in some of our heavier routes like Abercorn or Waters or Augusta Avenue.”
But some on the board, in particular County Commissioners Tabitha Odell and Jay Jones, voiced concern that riders in the outlying areas of the county would be left behind with that model.
“We can’t do that. The County pays the SSID all the time, every time. You cannot take routes from the unincorporated area that’s paying for Chatham County Area Transit," said Odell during Tuesday’s meeting.
Jones said, “So do you tell that person on the outskirts, whose in the unincorporated area that’s paying the special service district, that hey, we just want to concentrate the service downtown district ridership because that’s where it’s more favorable to get ridership? That person is still paying that millage rate. That’s the person still in that unincorporated area that’s still paying that taxation. So my thing is it’s our job as County Commissioners to make sure that everybody in the county gets service.”
No alternative to the study was given at the board meeting.
