Consider This: Go to the polls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Trying to pay attention to politics these days is just downright exhausting.
Statesmanship has long ago given way to gamesmanship. And political self-preservation reigns supreme over any chance of bipartisanship.
Unfortunately, this sad state of political affairs isn’t just contained inside the Washington, D.C. beltway. As former Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill famously said, all politics are local and some of the bad practices we witness in our nation’s capital are starting to seep into our municipal races.
In fact, it’s so tiring, we sometimes feel as though we just don’t have the strength to do anything about it.
Well, consider this: the best way to flex our political muscle by exercising our right to vote.
Next week, cities and counties throughout our area will go to the polls to decide who we want to help chart our destiny. Yet, if the municipal elections from four years ago are any indication, very few will let their voices be heard.
In 2015, out of more than 77,000 registered voters in Chatham County, less than 35 percent of them cast a ballot. The numbers look even much worse if you factor the total number of people who are eligible to vote, yet don’t even register.
It’s no wonder our politicians think they can do whatever they want with reckless abandoned.
The only way for us to hold our elected officials accountable is by showing them who’s boss and the only way to do that is by voting come election day.
