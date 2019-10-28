Cyclist injured in hit-and-run crash with vehicle on Montgomery Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a car on Montgomery Street near Pearl Street Sunday night.
According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to the 3100 block of Montgomery Street around 8 p.m. and discovered a 57-year-old male bicyclist suffering from injuries. According to the preliminary investigation, police say the man was riding his bicycle south in the northbound lane on Montgomery Street at the same time a Nissan Sentra was traveling south in the southbound lane. The Nissan was passing the bike when the bicyclist entered the southbound lane and struck the driver’s door of the vehicle.
The vehicle left the scene but was quickly located by officers at DeRenne Avenue and Bull Street. Police cited the driver for leaving the scene of a crash.
The bicyclist was transported to Memorial Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. Police say he will also be cited for riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the road.
