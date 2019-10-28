Cyclist injured in hit-and-run crash with vehicle on Montgomery Street

According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to the 3100 block of Montgomery Street around 8 p.m. and discovered a 57-year-old male bicyclist suffering from injuries. According to the preliminary investigation, police say the man was riding his bicycle south in the northbound lane on Montgomery Street at the same time a Nissan Sentra was traveling south in the southbound lane. The Nissan was passing the bike when the bicyclist entered the southbound lane and struck the driver’s door of the vehicle.