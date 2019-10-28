Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 10-28-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A warm front will lift out of the Gulf of Mexico and stall to our south through Wednesday. This will keep us with lots of clouds and some rain chances. A cold front will push through the area by Friday morning with some showers and possible storms. High pressure builds in for the weekend with drier and cooler air.
Tonight will see skies become mostly cloudy, lows 65-70.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and possible storms, highs 75-82.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% for showers and possible storms, highs in the low 80s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, AM temps near 70 then highs in the low to mid 80s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for morning showers then clearing skies, AM temps in the upper 60s then highs near 70.
Saturday will be sunny, AM temps in the upper 40s then highs in the low 70s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, AM temps in the upper 40s then highs near 70.
The tropics are mostly quiet with only one area to watch for tropical development. An area of showers and storms northwest of the Azores may acquire subtropical characteristics as it moves to the south-southeast over the next few days. By Friday it will begin to move back over cooler waters and no further development is forecast.
