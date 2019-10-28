Dawgs, Gators will battle for SEC East supremacy in Jacksonville

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - With another highly ranked match-up against the Florida Gators just a few days away, University of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart didn’t mince words when discussing the importance of Saturday’s contest.
"It's the way it should be when you look at the SEC East. Those two teams have been dominant in the East picture for a while. This game has always had some bearing on who goes to Atlanta,” Smart said.
This weekend in Jacksonville, Fla. will be no different, but this game also holds weight in the college football playoff race.
After the Dawgs were stunned by South Carolina three weeks ago, Georgia likely has no room for another loss if they want to be a part of the national title conversation.
"With where we're at right now, I think this is like a playoff game for us. We're playing for pretty much everything we want in our season in one game. So, we have to approach it just like that,” running back D’Andre Swift said.
"This game is for all the marbles. So yeah, we have a chip on our shoulder. We know that the end of this season is going to be the toughest part of our year, and we're mentally and physically prepared for that,” offensive lineman Solomon Kindley said.
Each team has won three of the six previous Top 10 match-ups.
The game kicks off this Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
