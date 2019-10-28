Detours at Harris Trail, Belfast for roundabout construction

A road closure detour in Bryan County. (Source: Lesley Francis PR)
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - There will be a road closure this weekend in Bryan County for more construction on a new roundabout.

Belfast River Road will be temporarily detoured to thru traffic at the intersection of Harris Trail Road. Also, at Harris Trail Road at the intersection of Port Royal Road.

All of this is starting at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 and will end at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3.

The detours are necessary for crews to begin placing the Harris Trail/Belfast River roundabout into its final configuration.

However, at no time will any residents be cut off from their homes, nor will emergency services access be unavailable to those within the detoured areas.

