Eddie DeLoach outlines goals for possible second term as Savannah mayor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Incumbent Eddie DeLoach is running for his second term as Savannah mayor.
He says he's done what he said he would do, and he wants to continue working to lower the violent crime rate, build more affordable housing and improve blighted neighborhoods.
Back in 2015, Savannah voters overwhelmingly elected DeLoach to be mayor of Savannah. His campaign platform was to reduce the city's violent crime.
So has there been a difference? He pointed to the homicide numbers.
"When we were running for office it was 48 deaths. And we get down to 2018, there's 28. Shots fired. You had 4,300 shots fired. Now we have 2,500. All of these things add up to a difference in the community,” DeLoach said.
While the number of overall violent crime has dropped since he took office. Since the start of 2019, the numbers are on pace to be higher than last year.
Another big-ticket item for Deloach, improving neighborhood blight.
"We want to make our neighborhoods what they ought to be. They have really on disarray for the last number of years, but I feel like with the effort we've put into it with the eminent domain passed, which was a huge deal,” DeLoach said.
The city's use of eminent domain received state legislative support, and it's a tool city officials now use to take control of derelict properties, like the six homes being torn down on Cumming Street on the westside of Savannah.
DeLoach says new, affordable homes will go in their place.
"We can really go in there and change people's lives, and that's what I’m after,” DeLoach said.
As for his statesmanship, his opponents criticize, saying DeLoach is not open to working with all members of the council and only caters to business interests.
"We don't pick sides. We don't pick, you know, it's not an issue of identity. 'I'm with you because of who I am.' That's not the case. You've got to run for everybody and some of my opponents aren't doing that and some of them haven't done that. They can run on their record and do what they've done. I can run on my record and say I've done what I said I would do,” DeLoach said.
Under DeLoach's leadership, the council hired city manager Rob Hernandez and three years into it accepted his resignation. One of the first orders of business for the next mayor and council will be hiring a new city manager.
“He had some great thoughts and great ideas, but he did not like to deal with the rough and tumble of politics. and if you don't want to do that then you don't need to be in the No.1 seat. He had an opportunity to go back and get to doing what he was doing. I wished him well. He did a great job while he was here, but we need someone that everyone feels comfortable long-term,” DeLoach said.
When it comes to DeLoach’s campaign, his campaign finance records show he has by far out raised his opponents. Just from July 1 to Sept. 30, he’s raised more than $80,000 going into this election cycle.
